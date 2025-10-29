HC Wainwright Downgrades Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) to Neutral

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

RNA stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $5,763,356.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,300. This represents a 70.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,871 shares in the company, valued at $15,278,256.45. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,254. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 291.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

