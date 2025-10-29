HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapt Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. Rapt Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

