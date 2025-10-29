HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.81 million, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $52.26.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $4.84. The company had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

