HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of RPTX opened at $1.79 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

