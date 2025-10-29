HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Price

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

