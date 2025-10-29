HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 196.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 984.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 191,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,027.01. This represents a 34.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,904. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

