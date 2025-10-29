HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

URGN stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $933.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urogen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $29,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $827,558.55. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 148,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,171.01. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock worth $259,713 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Urogen Pharma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,157,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urogen Pharma by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 23,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

