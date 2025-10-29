Head-To-Head Contrast: Orosur Mining (OROXF) & Its Peers

Volatility and Risk
Orosur Mining has a beta of 6.99, suggesting that its stock price is 599% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining’s peers have a beta of -1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Orosur Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orosur Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|-36.80%
|Orosur Mining Competitors
|19.37%
|14.10%
|9.17%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Orosur Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orosur Mining
|N/A
|$9.94 million
|4.34
|Orosur Mining Competitors
|$2.60 billion
|$491.91 million
|-29.30
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.7% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Orosur Mining peers beat Orosur Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
