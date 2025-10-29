Head to Head Review: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) vs. PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and PURPLE INNOVATION (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and PURPLE INNOVATION”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.46 billion 1.80 $1.03 billion $0.74 19.57 PURPLE INNOVATION $487.88 million 0.19 -$97.90 million ($0.78) -1.11

Risk & Volatility

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than PURPLE INNOVATION. PURPLE INNOVATION is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kenvue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kenvue has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PURPLE INNOVATION has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and PURPLE INNOVATION’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.37% 20.06% 7.78% PURPLE INNOVATION -18.43% -472.12% -13.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kenvue and PURPLE INNOVATION, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 1 10 6 1 2.39 PURPLE INNOVATION 1 1 0 0 1.50

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.29%. PURPLE INNOVATION has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kenvue is more favorable than PURPLE INNOVATION.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of PURPLE INNOVATION shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kenvue shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of PURPLE INNOVATION shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kenvue beats PURPLE INNOVATION on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About PURPLE INNOVATION

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple showrooms, as well as through its website, Purple.com. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

