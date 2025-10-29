Herbalife (HLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.2671 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herbalife Trading Down 0.7%

Herbalife stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $839.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HLF

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.