Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.6667.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of HSY opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 109,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

