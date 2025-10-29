HRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of HRC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,521,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,005 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.46 and a 200-day moving average of $484.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.