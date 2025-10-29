HSBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HSBC from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 579,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.