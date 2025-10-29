Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

