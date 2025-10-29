Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.1429.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Baird R W raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Icon from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Icon in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Icon

Icon Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Icon has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $234.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Icon had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.40%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Icon will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Icon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Icon by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icon

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.