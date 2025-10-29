ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. This represents a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 41,000.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 0.83. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

