Informatica (INFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Informatica to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $437.21 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $407.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Informatica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Informatica Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.33, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. Informatica has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

In related news, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $416,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,627.78. The trade was a 27.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $6,147,488.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 368,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,196,028.82. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 403,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,169. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,918,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Informatica by 555.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,332,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after buying an additional 1,976,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,638,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on INFA. Guggenheim downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.