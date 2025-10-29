InMode (INMD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $88.0490 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 44.50% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in InMode by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 234.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,756 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 788,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 132.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in InMode by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,573 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 405,707 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

