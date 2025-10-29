Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 342.5% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

