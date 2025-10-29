Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.60, but opened at $13.73. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.8040, with a volume of 18,699,690 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Guggenheim cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 239.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 92,485 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.8% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

