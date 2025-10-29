Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of PYZ opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $115.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 65,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

