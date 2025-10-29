Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of PYZ opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.33. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $115.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.