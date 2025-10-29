Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Short Interest Up 301.2% in October

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 103,500 shares, an increase of 301.2% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $727,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after acquiring an additional 60,614 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $945.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.