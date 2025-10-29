Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 239,300 shares, a growth of 239,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Investview Price Performance

Shares of INVU opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

