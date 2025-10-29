Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 239,300 shares, a growth of 239,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,829,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Investview Price Performance
Shares of INVU opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About Investview
