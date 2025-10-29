Iowa State Bank Sells 121 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Apple by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 114,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.69.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.76.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

