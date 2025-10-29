iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 189,500 shares, an increase of 315.6% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
