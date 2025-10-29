iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 189,500 shares, an increase of 315.6% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

