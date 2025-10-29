Itau BBA Securities Upgrades Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) to Outperform

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC raised shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Macro Bank Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of BMA stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Macro Bank has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.04). Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $834.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Macro Bank will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,094,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 4,089.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 117,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

