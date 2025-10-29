Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to Neutral

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,407,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,340,000 after purchasing an additional 693,988 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,972,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,306 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,637,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

