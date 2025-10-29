Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

