Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to “Buy”

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $450.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IDCC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

InterDigital Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $372.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $393.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,414.40. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,466 shares of company stock worth $1,016,164. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

