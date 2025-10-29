JMP Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $250.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $212.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $221.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.93, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 149,190 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,344.80. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

