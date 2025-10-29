Joule Financial LLC Sells 250 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Joule Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,790,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $311,157,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,297 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after acquiring an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,099,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,790,933,000 after acquiring an additional 984,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.76.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.68 and its 200 day moving average is $220.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

