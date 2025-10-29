JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FHB opened at $25.03 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,459,000 after purchasing an additional 360,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,883,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,786,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,360,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.