JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Post (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

POST opened at $106.91 on Monday. Post has a one year low of $101.05 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $623,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 276.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

