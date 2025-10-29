JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Shares of ANF opened at $74.57 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $782,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

