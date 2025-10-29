JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

JAZZ stock opened at $138.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,303,127.26. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

