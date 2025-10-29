JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TENB stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $862,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,240.50. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,555 shares of company stock worth $1,951,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,466,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,428,000 after acquiring an additional 547,496 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,772,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,043.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,239,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,056,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,234,000 after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 276,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

