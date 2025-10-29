JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAH. Cowen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.42. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

