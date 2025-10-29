JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Price

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAT. Cfra Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mattel has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Mattel by 995.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mattel by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

