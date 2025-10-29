JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,802,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,389,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.