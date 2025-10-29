JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $839.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.