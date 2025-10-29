JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $305.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.92. The company has a market cap of $839.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

