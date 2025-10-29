JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $23.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.03% from the stock’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

NVCR opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

In related news, CEO Ashley Cordova purchased 81,550 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $996,541.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,093.18. This represents a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 270.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

