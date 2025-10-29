JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $14.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76. V.F. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in V.F. by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in V.F. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 586,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.