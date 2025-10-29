JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $79.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

