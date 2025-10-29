JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Up 314.3% in October

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Up 6.9%
Shares of NATKY opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
