JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Short Interest Up 314.3% in October

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,700 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NATKY opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

