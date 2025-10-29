KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.3636.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $85.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 3,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

