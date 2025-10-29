Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Price Target to $16.00

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OP Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

OPBK opened at $13.69 on Monday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 6,423.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 880.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.