Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $43.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $345.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $780,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 194,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,929,908.19. The trade was a 9.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $139,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,310.57. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 29,083 shares of company stock worth $1,316,383 and sold 8,017 shares worth $335,036. 19.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

