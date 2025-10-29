Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCBI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 270,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,480.84. This trade represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,936,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101,675 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 141.3% during the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 930,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,843,000 after acquiring an additional 544,590 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 813,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

