Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $50.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 21.87%. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.